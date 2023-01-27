Commuters driving through Kirkop tunnels towards Luqa and Qormi will be able to use the first completed airport flyover as of Saturday, Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said on Friday.

The 300-tonne, 400-metre steel flyover structure (in front of the McDonalds' establishment) will become accessible hours after il-Karwija Road, connecting Gudja with Ħal Far, will open for traffic on Friday evening.

One of the tunnels being built beneath the Gudja roundabout - the northbound carriageway (from Ħal Far to Luqa) - will also be open from Saturday evening.

Part of Vjal L-Avjazzjoni road (on the side of ITS and Infrastructure Malta) will be closed for construction work.

Falzon, alongside Infrastructure Malta architect Anton Zammit, told the media on Friday that the project has reached its final phase and, according to plans, all works will be completed by April.

Map of the new opening routes of the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection. Credit: Infrastructure Malta

Falzon said the opening of the new flyover and road will ease congestion that motorists have been complaining about.

"Change brings challenges, and we know that the new routes might take some time for people to get used to," Falzon said.

"We cannot forget that this is an active construction site, so we advise all commuters to stick to the speed limit and follow all the temporary signs."

The €18 million investment, announced in 2019, is said to provide quicker and safer connections to Luqa, Gudja, Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi while creating safer connections for different modes of travel.

Triq il-Karwija, will be open from Friday evening, allowing commuters a more direct commute to the airport and Hal Far. Photo: Infrastructure Malta