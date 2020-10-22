Cathy Ward, who was appointed British High Commissioner to Malta in August, presented her letters of commission to President George Vella at San Anton Palace on Thursday.

She succeeds Stuart Gill, who is retiring from the diplomatic service.

Ward highlighted the strong relationship between the people of Malta and the UK, with cultural and historical ties still very much alive and relevant.

She expressed her commitment to further deepen the bilateral relations and work for the common good of the citizens of Malta and the UK.

“I look forward to working together to strengthen the relationship between our two countries, ensure our citizens have all the information they need to be prepared for EU exit and continue our strong cooperation on security, migration and climate change,” she said.

Vella underlined the importance of strong cooperation with the United Kingdom for Malta, in a wide range of fields, identifying health and education as priorities.

Reference was also made to the very strong community links that continue to consolidate people-to-people relations.

Ward was previously ambassador in Quito, Ecuador.

She has held several posts in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office including in the Near East department, Middle East and North Africa directorate. She was also deputy High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Ward joined the FCO in 1994.