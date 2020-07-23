The latest COVID-19 patient attended a weekend-long party at a St Julian's hotel over the weekend, just days before testing positive on Wednesday.

Times of Malta is informed that the health authorities have started contact tracing and have already instructed some of the hundreds of partygoers to go into quarantine.

It is believed that those at the three-day event are also being swabbed, with sources saying there is concern among healthcare professionals there could again be a spike in the numbers as a result.

The patient, the health authorities said in their daily update, was symptomatic. It is not known whether the individual had symptoms while at the party.

A flyer for the event

Several attempts to contact the health authorities, including the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, have proved futile.

Times of Malta has also reached out to the organisers of the event as well as the hotel that hosted the partygoers though neither have replied.

The Radisson Hotel in St Julian's confirmed that all staff are being tested following instructions from health authorities and the hotel is being cleaned.

It said that all precautions had been taken including checking guests for fever. He also said that the party took place almost a week ago and the person "could have been elsewhere".

Despite the authorities insisting on social distancing, parties and other events involving large crowds have resumed normally in recent weeks.

Hundreds of partygoers can often be seen huddled together in clubs while some feast enthusiasts could also be seen celebrating in the streets over the weekend.

In comments to Times of Malta on Wednesday, Gauci said that those attending such events should be aware of the risks, especially if they forget to adhere to the measures after consuming alcohol.

All coronavirus-related restrictions were officially removed on July 15, when Malta's state of emergency was lifted.