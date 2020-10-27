New cases of COVID-19 rose to 107 on Tuesday after having dipped to 80 on Monday.

The Health Ministry said 2,919 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours. 85 patients recovered and there are now 1,915 active cases.

While the new cases are still being investigated, the ministry said nine of Monday's cases were linked to family members who tested positive, five were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive, five were direct contacts with other positive cases, two cases were imported and three were linked to social gatherings.