New cases of COVID-19 dropped to eight on Wednesday, the lowest they have been since July 3. They had been below 20 since September 22.

The health authorities said in their midday bulletin that the number of virus patients in hospital has dropped to 11 which is the lowest since hospitalisation details started being issued on September 7. Two people are in ITU, the smallest number since September 2.

45 patients recovered overnight and there are now 333 active virus cases.

In a further easing of virus restrictions, Health Minister Chris Fearne on Tuesday announced that recovered COVID-19 patients who are only eligible for a single vaccine dose will be allowed into Malta without having to quarantine as of October 1.

He also said that establishments will be able to opt to restrict entry only to vaccinated people starting from October 9, although they must first obtain certification to do so.

Certification is voluntary and any establishments that choose not to restrict access will be able to continue operating under existing public health rules.