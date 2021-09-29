Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is taking readers' questions in a back-to-school special of Facebook live programme Ask Charmaine.
Pupils and teachers are returning to their desks in the hopes that COVID-19 won't disrupt their education this year.
But restrictions remain. Mask-wearing and social distancing remains mandatory for all but the very youngest pupils.
Watch the programme live below
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us