Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is taking readers' questions in a back-to-school special of Facebook live programme Ask Charmaine.

Pupils and teachers are returning to their desks in the hopes that COVID-19 won't disrupt their education this year.

But restrictions remain. Mask-wearing and social distancing remains mandatory for all but the very youngest pupils.

Watch the programme live below

 

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us