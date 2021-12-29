Malta announced 1,337 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking a new record high for the second day in a row.

It is the fifth time in just eight days that the number of new daily infections has hit a national record.

Healthcare workers carried out 8,110 tests the previous day, data held by the Superintendence of Public Health showed, indicating that 16.5% of tests resulted in positive cases. On Tuesday, the positivity rate stood at 16%.

Data released by the health ministry showed that 116 patients recovered overnight, meaning there are currently a total of 8,956 known active virus cases in the country.

Of those patients, 82 are receiving treatment in hospital, with six of those in Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. On Tuesday, there were 82 patients in hospital and five in Mater Dei's ITU.

Vaccination

Health authorities have ramped up efforts to administer vaccine doses in recent days, with more than 9,500 doses administered on Monday.

Those efforts continued on Tuesday, the data indicated, when 8,966 doses were administered.

Anyone aged five and over is currently eligible for vaccination, with efforts currently focused on vaccinating children aged five to 11 and giving booster doses to all adults.

To register for vaccination, visit https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

As of Tuesday, 206,611 people had received a booster dose.