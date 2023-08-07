A new specialised team dedicated to evaluating high-risk domestic violence cases has had 74 cases land on its desk since launching less than two months ago.

The Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Meeting (MARAM) is made up of different entities that work directly with victims of domestic violence and their children.

Its main role is to facilitate, monitor and evaluate cases of high-risk domestic violence victims and produce action plans to protect victims and their families.

It appears to have gotten off to a busy start: the unit has had 74 new cases of high-risk domestic violence referred to it since it started operating on June 13, its chairperson Ruth Sciberras said on Monday.

That is the equivalent of 1.35 referrals per day.

The introduction of the MARAM system was one of the recommendations by Judge Geoffrey Valencia in his inquiry into the femicide of Bernice Cassar.

The Valenzia inquiry established that the state system had failed the mother-of-two because of a lack of resources and a heavy caseload.

Cassar had filed multiple police reports against her ex-husband Roderick before she was shot dead as she drove to work last November in Corradino. Roderick Cassar is pleading not guilty to her murder.

The inquiry recommended a system that provides a setup for sharing expertise and experience in handling high-risk cases.

MARAM was officially launched during a press conference titled ‘Safeguarding Victims of Domestic Violence’ organised by the Family Ministry on Monday.

How MARAM works

Professionals who form MARAM come from different entities including, the Gender-Based Violence Unit within the Malta Police Force, Domestic Violence Services, the Victims Support Agency, the Department of Probation and Parole, and others.

MARAM chairperson Ruth Sciberras explained that each of those entities has designated an officer, to serve as a liaison.

The unit has been designed in line with similar units set up in countries like the UK and Australia and its officers have received training in the UK.

Chairperson of MARAM Ruth Sciberras on Monday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Studies ongoing to change domestic violence risk assessment

The Bernice Cassar inquiry also pointed out that risk assessment tools used to determine the level of danger a particular domestic violence victim faces must be fixed or changed.

The tool, known as the DASH system - Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Honour Risk Identification - has faced a build-up of criticism ever since it was introduced in Malta back in 2018.

DASH assessment takes the form of 27 questions, with the focus being given on the reporting incident as well as past incidents.

The score is based on the total number of ‘yes’ ticks following the disclosures made by the alleged victim. One to nine ‘yes’ ticks result in a standard risk, while 10-13 results in medium risk. More than 14 ticks indicate a high risk.

The DASH system found that Cassar only faced a ‘medium risk’.

Prior to the publication of the inquiry, a social welfare spokesperson told Times of Malta that there were no plans to replace the system, despite numerous reports calling for the adoption of other risk assessment tools.

Dr Clarissa Sammut Scerri on Monday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

During Monday’s press conference, a study commissioned by the Family Ministry evaluating the DASH Risk assessment tool was presented.

The review, titled ‘Evaluation of the evidence on the DASH Risk assessment tool- A scoping review’ was carried out by Clarissa Sammut Scerri, a warranted counselling psychologist.

Apart from noting the key limitations of DASH, the study also delved into other risk assessment tools Malta could adopt, with a particular focus on the Danger Assessment (DA) tool.

Originally created in the USA, it has been adopted and used in different EU states such as Germany, Italy, Austria, and Portugal.

Sammut Scerri's study describes the DA as the only risk assessment tool specifically designed to predict homicide, severe assault, or attempting femicide.

She said that while there is no perfect tool, and risk assessment tools provide probabilities and not certainties, she said the DA seems a promising reliable tool that can assess for risk of femicide, re-assault, and risk of severe re-assault.

Although the government has not officially committed to introducing the DA assessment locally, Sammut Scerri said a number of specialists are currently undergoing training focused on using it.

Family Minister Michael Falzon was also present during the press conference.