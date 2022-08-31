Engineer Ryan Fava, the president of the Malta Dockers' Union, has been appointed chairperson of Enemalta.

The appointment was announced by the company on Wednesday.

Fava studied at the University of Malta and at Brunel University, London and worked in various private companies.

In a statement, he said he looked forward to supporting the team at Enemalta while contributing for a better service to clients.

Enemalta thanked outgoing chairman Jonathan Scerri. Scerri only spent a handful of months in job, having been appointed in November last year alongside CEO Jonathan Cardona.

But his tenure was short-lived, as he quit the corporation in June. No explanation was provided for his sudden departure.