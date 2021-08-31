New footpaths leading to a pedestrian bridge crossing the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass are almost complete, with Infrastructure Malta also restricting access to a private lane that is turning the high-traffic thoroughfare into an accident blackspot.

Footpaths along Triq it-Tiġrija that lead to a pedestrian bridge opened a few months ago will be accessible this week. The paths will link the bridge to a residential and industrial area (Jean de la Cassiere Street) and will be shielded from traffic using metal fencing.

Lifts are also being installed at the pedestrian footbridge, which was installed to stop pedestrians from crossing the road by foot.

Video: Infrastructure Malta

Private lane access to be closed off

Infrastructure Malta is also blocking irregular access to a private lane that links to the southbound lanes of the bypass. Studies carried out by the government agency together with Transport Malta have indicated that the intersection is causing traffic build-up as well as collisions, Infrastructure Malta said.

A large vehicle blocks the bypass as it access the private lane. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

“Footage captured as part of these studies shows heavy vehicles dangerously reversing onto oncoming traffic, to get in or out of this private lane serving a few warehouses, at times blocking the road even for emergency vehicles. Individuals could be observed irregularly stopping oncoming traffic to let these vehicles exit or enter the private road, putting themselves and other road users at risk,” the agency said in a statement.

As part of the footbridge project’s second phase, a second bridge deck will replace an existing zebra crossing at the one-lane off-slip connecting It-Tiġrija road’s southbound carriageway with Diċembru 13 Road, towards Valletta. This 23-metre structure will connect Il-Jum Street, Marsa with the deck of the footbridge already in place.