A new bishop for Gozo is expected to be named in the coming hours.

Nationalist MP Chris Said said on Facebook Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary is prepared for the announcement to be made on Wednesday.

The chosen one should be welcomed as the flock’s spiritual shepherd and promised all support in his work for the Gozo diocese.

Dr Said thanked Gozo Bishop Mario Grech for his work in the past years and wished him success in his new mission at the Vatican.

Last October, the Holy See announced that Bishop Grech had been appointed general pro-secretary of the Synod of Bishops.

Grech, 63, has served as bishop of Gozo since 2005 following the 33-year episcopate of Nikol Cauchi. He is staying on as apostolic administrator of Gozo until a new bishop is appointed.

The COVID-19 outbreak had delayed the transition, which was meant to happen around Easter.

Bishop George Bugeja, the 57-year-old apostolic vicar of Tripoli, was being touted as the front runner for the post.