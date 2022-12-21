Two new judges pledged during their swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday to prioritise efficiency in their pivotal role in the administration of justice.

Madam Justices Josette Demicoli and Doreen Clarke took their oath of office at the Presidential Palace in Valletta during a ceremony presided by President George Vella in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

In a short speech at the end of the ceremony, the new judges said their appointment was an enormous burden of responsibility in the performance of their duties towards the country. They committed themselves to continue performing their duties without fear or favour, in line with their oath of office.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he had known the two judges for the past two decades through his legal profession and always knew them as honest, serious and hardworking people. He said that with their addition, the bench of the judiciary continued to be strengthened.

He referred to the open call for four new magistrates which he said reflected the need for the state to continue allocating the necessary resources, as requested by the Chief Justice.

The new method to appoint members of the judiciary – through an appointment committee rather than directly by the elective as used to be done in the past - should not develop into a “closed shop” where people who did not serve as magistrates are excluded from the process.

Once the new posts for magistrates are filled, the judiciary will be composed of 27 judges and 25 magistrates - an addition of two from its previous complement.

Malta has for years struggled to curtail court delays, which are among the longest in Europe, with case backlogs dating back years. The government said earlier this year that tackling the issue was a top priority.