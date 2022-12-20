A public call for the appointment of four magistrates has been issued.

In a statement, the Justice Ministry said the call is being issued only days after two magistrates became judges.

Once the new posts are filled, the judiciary will be composed of 27 judges and 25 magistrates - an addition of two from its previous complement.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the increase is proof of the government’s commitment to invest in the sector and to ensure that justice is done within a reasonable time.

The increase in human resources is being complemented by the modernisation of laws, strengthened infrastructure and improved conditions of work, he said.

Applications for the new magisterial posts should be sent to the judiciary appointments committee secretary by January 10 at 1pm.

Malta has for years struggled to curtail court delays, which are among the longest in Europe, with case backlogs dating back years. Attard said earlier this year that tackling the issue was a top priority.