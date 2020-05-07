Atlas Insurance has announced the appointment of Matthew von Brockdorff as managing director and CEO with effect from April 2020. Having been deputy managing director for the past 15 years, he takes over the position of managing director and CEO from Michael Gatt, who held the position for the same period.

Von Brockdorff, 50, is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute. He has worked in the insurance sector for over 33 years. In his previous role he was also responsible for claims, information systems and property management as well as spearheading the customer strategy project. He is a keen promoter and active participant in the Atlas wellness programme, as fitness and wellness are a top priority in his free time.

Von Brockdorff is also a director of Atlas Holdings Ltd, Atlas Healthcare Insurance Agency Ltd, Eagle Star Malta Ltd and Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd. He is a past president of the Malta Insurance Association and of the Rotary Club La Valette Malta, a board member of JAYE Malta and a member of the executive board of Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti.

Speaking about this new appointment, Atlas Insurance chairman Lawrence Zammit congratulated von Brockdorff and thanked Gatt for his years of service.

“Von Brockdorff’s experience will be an asset for the organisation championing the company’s digital transformation project. This project has assumed even greater importance during this period characterised by increased digital transformation of the business, remote working and implementation of agile work practices and dynamic development of talent.”

He added: “I would like to wholeheartedly thank Gatt for his great contribution and commitment to Atlas. He has been an inspiring leader and friend to so many of us, leading the group through a period of growth and change with a strong sense of direction and values. On behalf of the board of directors, management and employees I thank him for his years of service.”

Von Brockdorff said: “I thank my predecessor and very much look forward to build on the very solid foundations set by our strong management team. Atlas is renowned for prioritising personal relationships with clients, tied insurance intermediaries and brokers that withstand the test of time.”

“We attribute this to our ongoing commitment to provide a top learning and development environment for our passionate and committed Atlas team. Going forward in the post-pandemic world, it is this high level of employee engagement supported by our robust governance ethos that will create real value for our stakeholders through the offering of new services and ways of working,” he added.