A new picnic area will soon be opened at the Majjistral Nature and History Park in Mellieħa as part of a regeneration project of the Natura 2000 site.

The new picnic area is part of a €50,000 regeneration project covering 30,000 square metres of land. Just under half of it - 14,000 square metres - will be used for the picnic area, and will see15 benches and waste bins installed.

Some 3,000 indigenous trees and shrubs will also be planted.

The project was announced by Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia on Friday.

The Majjistral Nature and History Park is a nature reserve in Mellieħa. The whole area includes the coastal area from Golden Bay to Ix-Xagħra l-Ħamra. It was declared a national park in 2007.

The picnic area will be monitored by park rangers, while parking facilities will be made available in close proximity. The project is set to be completed in the next few months.

“The idea is to provide an open space for children and families to enjoy in a safe environment,” Dalli said.

“We have limited the number of picnic benches to 15 for a reason, to respect the open environment and to ensure sustainability in whatever we do. The outdoor furniture will be constructed out of recycled plastic,” she added.

Some picnic tables will be purposely accessible to people who use a wheelchair.

“While planning the project, we kept different types of families in mind to ensure that everyone would be able to enjoy the area," Dalli said.

A path that allows vehicle access to nearby boathouses will be retained.

Farrugia said that it is important to ensure that communities have access to recreational areas while also respecting the environment.

“We have heard the call for more and better managed green spaces and recreational areas and we are acting on it. We are currently working on a chain of projects aimed at improving our surroundings, including various green walls, roof gardens and other open space projects in various localities,” he said.

Applauding this initiative by Parks Malta, Farrugia said that feedback on a discussion paper by the Planning Authority on camping, caravans, picnicking, and hiking is currently being reviewed.