The sports pavillion at Corradino has filled up with Labour Party supporters eagerly waiting to hear the first address of their newly elected leader Robert Abela.

President Emeritus George Abela joins Labour Party supporters to listen to his son Robert's first address as party leader. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The supporters included Dr Abela's proud father, President Emeritus George Abela, who had served as deputy leader of the Labour Party for some years.

Dr Abela was elected party leader on Saturday with a 57.9% of the vote after a race with deputy leader Chris Fearne, who for a long time had been considered the favourite to win the race.

Video: Matthew Xuereb

Dr Abela replaces Joseph Muscat, who was forced to resign after the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia implicated his top aide.

The new leader will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli