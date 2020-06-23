Newly-appointed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà on Tuesday gave a “100% guarantee” corruption allegations will be investigated, irrelevant of who might be involved.

In his first press conference since taking up the role on Monday, Gafà said that since his first day working at the force, he has never allowed anyone to impact his work.

This will continue now that he is heading it, Gafà said.

Asked by Times of Malta why should people believe him, especially considering the fact that his predecessors often said the same thing, Gafà said his track record speaks for itself.

“Names do not impress me. They never did and they will not now. I have always believed that I am in the force to serve. I am not going to fear anybody. Under my leadership, I will not look at any faces,” Gafà assured journalists.

He said he held the press conference to signal a shift in the force’s approach, insisting that he will try to be closer to the media to provide the public with as many answers as possible.

Gafà also announced a number of measures he hopes to implement in the coming weeks during his first days in office.

Among these changes, Gafà will be replacing Economic Crimes Unit Head Ian Abdilla with assistant commissioner Alexandra Mamo. Mamo had also been in the running alongside Gafà for the police chief role. He also announced that specialised units to tackle domestic violence and hate crime will be set up.

The new commissioner emphasised that it is important that police officers are close to the people and said the community policing pilot project will be extended in the coming weeks.