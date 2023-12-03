Servizz.gov opened three new hubs in St Paul’s Bay, Msida and Mosta, after extensive renovation. These were inaugurated this week by the Head of the Public Service Tony Sultana during a visit upon the completion of works, accompanied by the Agency CEO Massimo Vella.

The investment to renovate these three hubs amounted to €850,000, and had the primary aim to increase accessibility and enhance service provision in more modern and secure centres. This will also lead to a more efficient energy use.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana described servizz.gov as the primary gateway connecting the public with essential public services, so much so that in the first half of the year this Agency received more than a million requests for information. He highlighted the agency’s ongoing investments across all platforms to ensure that customers are served with increasing promptness and efficiency.

CEO Massimo Vella underlined how despite the increasing popularity of digital services, 293,000 individuals sought face-to-face assistance in the past year at the 24 regional centres. In response to this demand, the agency is actively investing in the modernisation of these centres.

This was a very productive year for the Government Agency in terms of hubs renovation. Already this year, a completely new hub was opened in Ħamrun, in Daniel’s Shopping Mall. This relocation allowed the creation of a modern and welcoming space, which offers citizens a convenient and improved environment so that they can access government services with comfort and increased privacy. This Centre was opened to the public in March 2023.

In a similar way to Hamrun, the transformation of the Sliema Hub also saw a change in its building in April 2023. The accessible new building was chosen to better serve the needs of the community and to provide a more efficient and friendly experience for the Sliema community.

Ongoing projects

Servizz.gov is working on three other projects simultaneously, for modern hubs in Lija, Paola and Zabbar. The first site is closest to completion, with progress in Lija expected to reach 75 per cent by end of this year. It is envisaged that the local community starts reaping the rewards of this new centre in the first quarter of next year.

The preparation for the renovation of the two other centres in Paola and Zabbar, with plans finalised in the last quarter of 2023, are exciting developments. The foresight to have these centres completely renovated by the end of 2024 demonstrates a proactive approach to expanding and improving the range and quality of services offered by servizz.gov.

By the end of 2024, it is expected that the vast majority of the 24 servizz.gov hubs will be completely renovated, thus offering citizens an improved and consistent experience in the network of centres spread throughout Malta.

These upgrades highlight the Agency’s strong commitment to providing efficient and accessible services for all citizens. Moreover, emphasizing that no one will be left behind in the digital age is particularly noteworthy, highlighting an inclusive approach that considers the diverse needs and preferences of the population.