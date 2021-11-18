A reverse osmosis plant was inaugurated by the prime minister at Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay in Gozo on Thursday evening.

The plant, which can produce 9,000 cubic metres of water daily, is housed in the same building which housed a water distillation plant in the 1960s. That plant produced 2,270 cubic metres per day in 1971, but was closed a few years later as fuel prices soared. The huge building was unused for some 30 years and it has been restored as part of the new project.

This is the first reverse osmosis plant in Gozo. Its building cost €11m, partly funded by the European Union. Work was taken in hand in 2018.

The plant is operated by the Water Services Corporation. Its operation will ensure that Gozo is self-sufficient in the provision of water.