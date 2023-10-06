A new speed camera has been installed along Attard’s Central Link road, following calls for stronger law enforcement and safer roads raised following the death of a 17-year-old.

The arterial road between Mrieħel and Ta’ Qali now has a speed camera on the carriageway towards Ta'Qali, with a speed limit of 60km per hour.

The installation of the new speed camera comes after Kacey Sciberras died in a car crash in an area locals said was an accident “blackspot”. Another passenger and the driver were also seriously injured.

Prior to the accident, the Attard council had pleaded with Transport Malta to install speed cameras as there had been a number of serious crashes on the road.

At the time, the Transport Ministry said it was waiting for recommendations from an external safety audit on the road before installing any safety features.

Times of Malta reported that safety measures could include narrowing lanes, installing speed cameras and putting rumble strips in place.

In March, a driver suffered grievous injuries and his female passenger was seriously hurt when their Toyota and a Porsche were involved in a collision. In December, a 27-year-old man survived a crash into a rubble wall that turned his car into an unrecognisable wreck.

The Central Link project was started in 2020 and completed and opened early last year.

Malta’s road safety has long been under the spotlight, with 2022 when 26 deaths were recorded, being the deadliest year on record.