A firm, whose parent company's partners were arrested in connection with a money-laundering, has had its licence to sell passports to foreign investors suspended.

The Malta Individual Investor Programme Agency announced it had suspended the licence of BT International Limited.

It comes after Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, partners of its parent company, Nexia BT, were taken into police custody over a money-laundering investigation.

BT International Limited is a firm owned by Nexia BT. Its directors are Tonna, Cini and a third person, Manuel Castagna.

On Monday evening, the court ordered the freezing of all assets of a long list of people and companies, including the company’s three directors.

In a short post on its website, the Malta Individual Investor Programme Agency announced the suspension “until further notice”.

OPM former chief of staff Keith Schembri, as well as Cini and Tonna were all arrested on Tuesday. Schembri was released on police bail on Tuesday night after being held for almost 20 hours.

Nexia BT and Egrant

The Egrant inquiry found Cini “created” documents to back assertions that the mystery Panama company Egrant was owned by Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna.

Former magistrate Aaron Bugeja found prima facie evidence of perjury on Cini’s part and ordered a police investigation.

However, the magistrate instructed the forensic experts engaged as part of the inquiry not to pursue the money laundering red flags found in the Nexia BT data, as these fell outside of the inquiry’s parameters.

Both Cini and Tonna resigned from the Malta Institute of Accountants to avoid facing disciplinary proceedings in 2017.

Tonna was himself the subject of a magisterial inquiry into suspicions that a €100,000 kickback on passport sales passed between him and the former OPM chief of staff. The conclusions of this inquiry led to Monday's freezing of assets order and to the arrests.