Civil society group Repubblika have endorsed scrawled graffiti comparing prime minister-elect Robert Abela to “dogshit on the path”.

The NGO, which last weekend launched a manifesto calling for the creation of a “new Republic”, shared a photo of a spray-painted message saying “Robert Abela is a bump in the road, dogshit on the path, our fight goes on”.

“Our sentiments entirely. We approve this message,” Repubblika said in a Facebook post.

Dr Abela beat Chris Fearne to be named Labour party leader in an election held last weekend. He will be sworn in as Malta’s 14th prime minister on Monday afternoon.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the NGO asked for questions to be sent in writing.

Repubblika was one of the organisations leading a series of civil society protests against corruption held between November and earlier this month.

Last month, Dr Abela said that while he “tolerated” peaceful demonstrations, he believed many protesters were only out to provoke.

During his first speech as Labour leader, Dr Abela said that his government would strengthen good governance but qualified that with a warning.

“I will ensure we are allowed to govern,” he said.

It is not the first run-in the NGO has had with a holder of high political office. Aside from calling for Joseph Muscat's resignation, the NGO last August had a run-in with President George Vella.

The two sides traded barbs and accusations but later toned down their criticism of each other after it emerged that the disagreement was the result of a misunderstanding.