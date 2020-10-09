Eight NGOs have filed court action against the government’s decision to hand over Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to the FKNK.

The decision means that the two large tracts of land will be managed by hunters in the three year deal.

Families, hikers and campers seeking to enjoy the open spaces will have designated areas and pathways.

The letter slams authorities for acting like “little kings with a feudal system instead of a democratic country bound by rule of law.”

The judicial protest is directly addressed to lands minister Ian Borg, parliamentary secretary Chris Agius and the Lands authority as the chief overseers of the concession.

The organizations said the land was essentially gifted to the federation without a valid reason or any kind of due process. There was no public consultation on the matter and the decisions were taken in complete secrecy.

Further criticism in the judicial protest includes a condemnation of this abuse of power as well as a lack of deliberation and due process, meaning that the plaintiffs firmly believe that the authorities failed to fulfill their duties and their obligation to uphold the law.

The legal action seeks to hold the authorities accountable for damages that are incurred since their decision-making process was "deceitful and deliberately faulty".

The judicial protest seeks the immediate overturning of the decision on the basis that it goes against the desires of the general public and therefore has no legitimacy.

Also, the plaintiffs said that the objective criteria set by law for the concession of this land were completely ignored, meaning that this decision is discriminatory and goes against EU laws and directives.

The NGOs also condemned the concession for rewarding a federation for failing to stop the illegal slaughter of protected birds by hunters while simultaneously punishing law-abiding citizens who wish to enjoy natural environments.