Spazji Miftuħa, a coalition of more than 60 non-governmental organisations and groups, is holding a socially distant sit-down protest at the government’s actions towards the country’s natural and cultural heritage.

The protest, in front of Castille in Valletta, is being held on October 31 at 10am.

“The coalition is overwhelmed by the response of the general public with over 30,000 persons signing an online petition.

“Following the behind-closed-doors signing of the Miżieb and L-Aħrax deal between the government and the hunting lobby, the coalition has already presented a judicial protest and will be looking at opening a court case to challenge this decision,” it said.

Meanwhile, it called on those who value nature, culture and open spaces, to join the protest.

People are being encouraged to bring along placards or signs with their own personal messages.