Five organisations have launched a crowdfunding campaign ahead of legal action they plan to take over the Planning Authority’s decision to approve plans for a swimming pool in an ODZ area off Marsalforn valley.

The plans were submitted by a company owned by construction magnate Joseph Portelli. The pool will form part of a large apartment block at the edge of the valley.

"The approval of a swimming pool in a valley, in addition to destroying the sensitive nature of the site, sets a dangerous precedent for subsequent approvals of similar projects. The Planning Authority has opened the flood gates to the destruction of our valleys to appease Portelli," NGOs Għawdix, Wirt Għawdex, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Moviment Graffitti said.

They said they are planning legal actions against this 'dangerous decision' by the Planning Authority and appealed for financial contributions by the public to cover legal costs.

The public can donate by:

1. Filling an online form: https://marsalforn.movimentgraffitti.org/

2. Or via a bank transfer to this account: BOVName: Moviment GraffittiIBAN: MT27VALL22013000000011799516027