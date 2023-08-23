BirdLife Malta and the German Nature Biodiversity and Conservation Union (NABU) are urging the Maltese government to support efforts in the European Union to reduce nitrogen levels in fuel used by ships.

In a press conference in Senglea on Wednesday, air quality expert Axel Friedrich demonstrated to the media what he called “dangerously high” levels of air pollution over Grand Harbour.

Friedrich said that while ships were transiting in the port area, instruments measured concentrations of up to 120 micrograms/m3 as opposed to the 3 micrograms/m3 recorded when no marine traffic was present.

He added that while daily average concentrations were within the limits suggested by EU legislation, the peaks in exposure directly related to transiting ships were still detrimental to human health, particularly to those who reside within the harbour area.

Last year, the International Maritime Organisation announced the establishment of the Mediterranean Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA) with limits to the volume of sulphur that diesel used by marine vessels can use in the coastal areas of the Mediterranean Sea.

While introducing SECA, which is set to come into effect in 2025, is a good first step, the NGOs said supporting and introducing similar restrictions on nitrogen emissions from shipping fuel would go a long way to safeguard citizens’ health.

Harmful Nitrogen dioxide pollution

Nitrogen dioxide pollution is extremely harmful to human health, they said, with studies showing that exposure to NO2 concentration diminishes lung function and increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The introduction of a Nitrogen Emission Control Area in the Mediterranea, they said, would fall in line with the European Commission’s Ambient Air Quality Directive, which is already proposing lowering the safety thresholds for nitrogen dioxide concentration for human health.

With one of the largest shipping registries in the Mediterranean, Malta should support such initiatives that ultimately serve to better safeguard our health and the environment, Friedrich said.

“So far we have seen various measures taken with respect to improving air quality from shipping,” said BirdLife Head of Conservation Nicholas Barbara.

“The ship-to-shore power supply network expected to be completed in the coming months was one measure, along with the establishment of the SECA from 2025. Malta should however welcome and push for more initiatives such as NECA for the ultimate benefit of all.”

BirdLife Malta and NABY are part of Together Against Air Pollution from Ships, a Mediterranean-wide effort to raise awareness of the pollution generated by shipping activities and promote solutions.