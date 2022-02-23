The environmental watchdog has not yet received an application for the development of an airstrip for model aircraft in a Ħal Far site next to a Natura 2000 area.

Last week, Times of Malta flagged farmers’ concerns over plans to relocate a miniature airstrip to a site off Wied Żnuber.

The area earmarked for development is listed as ‘industrial’ in the South Malta Local Plan. However, it is situated between a strip of factories and cliffs that are home to colonies of shearwaters and seagulls.

It is located next to a Natura 2000 site that falls under the protection of the EU’s birds and habitats directives and which, Birdlife Malta has warned, is a nesting ground for vulnerable seabirds that are sensitive to sound and light.

Moviment Graffitti has warned of the destruction of the valley’s “serenity” while the Birżebbuġa local council expressed concern over the impact the airstrip could have on the environment and cultural heritage.

It said that although the area was marked as industrial, this did not automatically mean the site could be developed.

ERA vets and assesses application due to proximity to protected site

The government confirmed in a press release last week that the Ħal Far Model Flying Association is relocating to this area.

However, when contacted by Times of Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority said it had not yet seen an application for the development.

An ERA spokesperson said the site fell within a designated industrial area. It was situated outside the special area of conservation and the authority did not have applications on the site in question, he explained.

Asked whether, when development is earmarked for a site next to a Natura 2000 site, the application is vetted by ERA, the spokesperson said that “while this site falls within a designated industrial area, yes, ERA will still vet and assess any applications due to its proximity to a protected site”.

Questions sent to the economy and education ministries about the project have remained unanswered.