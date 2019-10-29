New publication about Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery is a monumental witness of how the living deal with the demise of their loved ones and try to keep their memories alive

Anyone who gets hold of a new publication about the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery is bound to start looking at the distinctive burial grounds built on a Paola hill known as Tal-Ħorr from a different perspective.

It’s been 150 years since the cemetery was officially opened and blessed. However, no burials took place within its precincts during the following three years, as the population of the harbour area remained clutched to the time-honoured tradition of being interred in churches. Since then, around 300,000 inhumations were received in this cemetery, turning it into an extraordinary site full of interesting narratives.

Edited by George Agius and Godwin Vella, the lavishly-illustrated book Iċ-Ċimiterju ta’ Santa Marija Addolorata: Storja, Arti, Personalitajiet features a historical overview of the cemetery’s origins and development, a highlight of its layout and monuments and an extensive index of personalities who were buried within its precincts.

Rather than a city of the dead, Eman Bonnici, the author of the book, shows us that the cemetery is mostly a monumental witness of how the living deal with the demise of their loved ones and how they try to keep their memories alive.

A detail of a tomb sculpted by Ignazio Cefai.

“It was certainly about time to have a book that was totally dedicated to this grand cemetery,” Mr Bonnici explained.

“Although people try to avoid such places, there was always a strong interest to learn more about this Gothic city which may be considered a cultural, historical and architectural gem.

“The principal aim of this book is to help the readers to look at the Addolorata Cemetery with different eyes in order to appreciate its peculiar beauty.”

Indeed, the book is packed with intriguing details, going back to the origins when the first humans began to bury their dead.

The monument of Chevalier Angelo Alberici

In time, these rituals became richer, both in terms of meaning and also in practice.

Despite the old Maltese saying which goes Quddiem il-mewt, kulħadd xorta (We are all equal before death), humans still insist to differentiate themselves even in the afterlife.

An extraordinary site full of interesting narratives

The exquisite architecture which adorns some of the opulent vaults in this city of graves are blatant examples of this.

In the 19th century, Emmanuele Luigi Galizia, a Maltese architect and civil engineer, was commissioned to design the Addolorata Cemetery and its chapel.

Although today anyone can be buried at this cemetery, originally it was meant for the Catholic residents of Valletta, Floriana and the Three Cities since these areas were more populated due to the Dockyard and the commercial ports.

Ironically, on January 22, 1872, Anna Magro, a poor widow from Naxxar who resided in Mosta, was the first person to be interred at the cemetery when no one had claimed her corpse.

The book explains the presence of the Capuchin friars who served as custodians of the cemetery for several years.

The Gothic chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Other captivating particulars include strange anecdotes such as a burial in the wrong tomb, suicides which happened at this cemetery, the ex-profane division of the cemetery known as Il-Miżbla and the taboo which still surrounds the people who work in cemeteries.

RELATED STORIES Inside the walls of a 150-year-old cemetery

A schematic plan indicates clearly the different areas of the cemetery, whereas an impressively long list provides details about the whereabouts of the graves of renowned personalities buried at the cemetery.

Heritage Malta photographer Pierre Balzia captures the odd feeling of beauty which prevails at this cemetery in the form of artistic tomb stones, imposing sculptures, refined architecture, bizarre structures and outstanding monuments.

No space was overlooked as photos also include unusual images of the large empty cisterns of the cemetery and open views from the belfry of the Gothic chapel.

The book, being launched this week, is published by Heritage Malta in collaboration with Camposanto Ltd, the operators of the Addolorata Cemetery.

The interior of the cemetery’s chapel.