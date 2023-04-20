An investigation into claims that the nurses’ union president charged overtime while on holiday is not intimidation, the Labour Party insisted on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference, Labour MP Malcolm Paul Aguis Galea, a doctor by profession, insisted that the issue of increased pay for nurses and the investigation were unrelated.

“The investigation should be as clear as possible and allowed to take its course,” he said.

Last week, the health ministry said it will investigate Pace over allegations by Labour pundit Manuel Cuschieri that he claimed to have worked overtime while on holiday in February.

Pace has denied wrongdoing.

The investigation into Pace comes at a time when the MUMN and government are at loggerheads over a new collective agreement.

Despite health minister Chris Fearne and minister for the elderly JoEtienne Abela saying their offer would have seen nurses' and midwives' pay increase by around €6,000 annually, members of the union overwhelmingly rejected the government offer on Tuesday.

The MUMN had previously described the government’s offer as "inadequate and humiliating".

Agius Galea said nurses are “an important part of the healthcare workers that we hold dear.”

“We thanked them and we will keep on thanking them,” he said adding that the government and MUMN will eventually reach an agreement that works for all.

“I believe there is goodwill on both sides,” he said.

The labour MP was speaking alongside energy minister Miriam Dalli who said the PL has social justice at heart.

She said the country’s economic growth is being used to help families, pensioners and students and to keep a quality healthcare service.

Energy subsidies are saving a family of four €2,000 annually, she said.