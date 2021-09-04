No injuries were reported as a balcony collapsed in Sliema on Saturday afternoon, after heavy rains lashed most of the island earlier in the day.

The first-floor balcony on Sliema High Street gave way in its entirety in the early afternoon, sending large pieces of rubble hurtling down onto the pavement and street.

A spokesperson for the Civil Protection Department confirmed that nobody had been injured in the collapse in a road which is normally frequented by shoppers and residents.

Personnel were on site to clear any remaining danger to the public.

Photo: Jonathan Borg/Times of Malta.