No new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, the health authorities said.

One case was registered on Tuesday.

There was one new recovery, bringing the number of active cases in the country down to 10.

Three patients are receiving care in hospitals - two at St Thomas and one at Boffa.

Figures given by the health authorities show that 775 tests were carried out overnight, out of a total of 104,099 since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has had 673 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 654, have recovered.

In comments to Times of Malta during the Ask Charmaine Facebook show, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said the health authorities are not seeing any complications with the new patients.

"All this is possible because everyone in this country did something. Everyone did their best... public health officials, staff at Mater Dei, the journalists who kept us informed... but the public too. They followed our instructions and that is why we have the numbers we have today," Gauci said.

On the active cases going down to just 10, Gauci said this was a moment she relished, especially since she is a doctor and her job is "to save lives".

"Seeing that there are only 10 people with the virus confirms that people in Malta have managed to make it through this," Gauci said.