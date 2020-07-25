No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight from a total of 1,085 swabs carried out.

Since there were also no new recoveries, the number of active cases remains 12.

A total of 686 coronavirus cases have been registered in Malta so far. A total of 665 have recovered and nine died.

Six new cases were recorded on Friday, following a weekend Hotel Takeover party last weekend.

