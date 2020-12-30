It is a story that is usually told in numbers. Every day, health authorities report the latest statistics of COVID-19: the cases, recoveries, deaths. But behind each of Malta's 215 victims (and counting) is a grieving family. As the country begins a national vaccination programme, Times of Malta would like to end 2020 by reflecting on the lives behind the numbers.

“My mother Ġorġa Zammit was the first COVID-19 victim. She was still an avid reader even at her age but after St Anne's Residence for the elderly was closed it was not possible to hand over books and magazines.

Ġorġa Zammit

Although her health was deteriorating fast, we wish she did not die all alone and that it was possible to have a decent burial since funerals were not possible. We hope she was unconscious the whole time and did not know she was all alone. It is cruel dying all alone. We would have wanted to be by her side during that time.”

Josette Zammit

Grace Bugelli

“Grace Bugelli was spunky, sassy, beautiful and fashionable. She loved people and loved a good party.

No-one Grace met stayed a stranger and she was always ready to strike up a conversation. Wherever she went, Grace spread joy and love. Grace joins her youngest daughter, Rachael, in heaven and is sorely missed by two daughters Marvic and Ruth.”

“It was like a horrible dream that my dad Guido Camilleri had to be taken from us suddenly.

Guido Camilleri

He will always be remembered for being so loving, caring and he always carried a smile on his face, no matter what.

These last few months were devastating as we could not go visit him, but when we did, he was always happy to see us, especially when we brought him a shandy and pastizzi, his favourites. For me he was the best dad in the world, and he is going to be missed every single day that passes by. Until we meet again daddy, keep an eye on us from up there.”

Marachi Caruana

Mary Jane Sammut

“Our dear mother, wife, grandma, great grandma, sister. Greatest wizard of culinary delights, forever vocal for women empowerment, patient and doting grandma, best designer and maker of fine wedding dresses.

“No one held your hand in your final moments. No one heard you when you were in pain. No one was there to allay your fears. Tears have been shed now. An empty void fills our home. A memory etched forever in our hearts.”

Ismael Sammut on his mother Mary Jane Sammut, who died on Christmas eve.

“Dear Nannu Frans (Sultana), 2020 was the year that a deadly virus decided to take you away from us.

Frans Sultana

Even though you are now resting, we keep you alive through our thoughts and memories we cherished together.

We will always remember your infectious laugh and funny jokes! I love you nannu, rest well and keep on taking care of all the family from heaven!”

Abigail Zammit

“My father Joseph Agius (Żeppi tal-Ħanut) was a strong man just four days before he died from COVID-19.

Joseph Agius

And yet we couldn’t go visit him and tell him we loved him. He died alone. He deserved so much better, he was a family man who was prepared to help everyone, even helping to feed the needy. We could have had him for Christmas. Instead, I lost a piece of myself.”

Marianne Agius

“My father Charles was known as Is-Sur Camilleri after 42 years teaching.

Charles Camilleri

He was a keen worker and after his retirement served as a councillor at Santa Venera.

His enthusiasm rubbed off on others, as he used to organise cultural tours. He was loved by hundreds in the community and was loyal to his family. We hope he’s now embraced in God’s grace.”

Corinne Camilleri

Philip Farrugia Philip Farrugia

“A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” – Maya Angelou

Sorely missed and never forgotten, Dad. From your loving children, Aldo, Martoine and Mariella and their respective families.

Till we meet again, Dad.

Aldo Farrugia on his father Philip.

“We sent her to a care home to stay safe and ended up getting the virus from there.

Violet Portelli

"She passed away alone at Mater Dei after spending her whole life surrounded by loved ones. A caring woman, who would also put on red lipstick when meeting people, had to be buried with haste.”

James Spiteri on his grandmother Violet Portelli Vella.

Fr Lino Cardona SJ

"Jovial, unassuming and dedicated, Fr Lino spent his decades as a Jesuit serving in a variety of ways – community treasurer, confessor, spiritual director, rector of St Aloysius College Church and the Jesuit Sanctuary of our Lady of the Wayside.

Perhaps though, he is best remembered as a teacher for many years, not merely of subjects but of character, marking generations of students at St Aloysius College with his kindness and dedication, and inspiring a number of students to enter politics through his contagious love for Malta and his wish to see the country improve. Fr Lino was also totally dedicated to supporting the residents and staff at Dar Tal-Providenza."

The three Jesuit priests: Eddie Mercieca, Robert Wirth, Carmel Cardona

Fr Eddie Mercieca SJ

"The gentlest of souls, Fr Eddie spent almost 40 years of his Jesuit life serving in Chile, followed by nine years in Rome from where he visited over 30 countries where he conducted spiritual workshops with inimitable zeal and a profound love for the people he served.

"Even during the years of ill health, his eyes would brighten up and his face shine as he continually spoke of his plans to offer retreats to individuals, and share the vast resource of spiritual material he had written and prepared over his lifetime, to bring people closer to God whom he loved so much.

And we will never forget the utter joy he transmitted whenever he related the time when Pope Francis called him to wish him a happy birthday! They had lived together in the same seminary in Buenos Aires during their formation, cracking jokes and playing football together."

Fr Robert Wirth SJ

"How can we describe Fr Robbie? Funny, enthusiastic to a fault, thoughtful, maybe even a little eccentric, he loved people, he loved his family, he loved India where he spent over 36 years of his life as a Jesuit missionary, working tirelessly among the poorest, teaching, serving, establishing and conducting invaluable leadership training courses for the holistic formation of young people.

"He’d never miss a birthday of his Jesuit companions, his large family and many friends, calling, sending messages, bringing laughter to every gathering and finding joy in being with others. In a recent short light-hearted interview, Fr Robbie shares a number of recommendations for life – “a spirit of dedication and commitment, adjustment, inculturation, giving up things that you like for other things that are your obligation..'”. And this, he says, leaves him feeling a fulfilled old Jesuit.

Alison Vella on behalf of the Jesuit community.

Salvino Degabriele

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home, as a few days ago we lost our beloved uncle Salvino Degabriele, a Valletta boy through and through.

Salvino was a second father for me and I grew up very close to him especially during my teenage years. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.

David Casa

Dr Lawrence Fenech

“Thank you papa for all that you did for so many, as a father, a brother, a doctor, a gentleman, a friend.

"As so many of your clients told us, your willingness to listen, to help, to provide comfort were there for all to see. You gave so much and asked for nothing. You were, are, and forever will be in our hearts and minds."

David Fenech on his father Lawrence.

“Vincent Formosa was 59 years old. He worked for the Office of the President, a loyal and reliable employee who was loved by his colleagues. He was a humble man, always willing to give a helping hand but more importantly he was a really good listener. He was a respectful husband who often returned home with chocolates or sweet desserts for his wife Catherine.

“He loved his three wonderful daughters who are today young strong women. He cherished the company of his sisters and brother and often enjoyed playing cards with them. Uncle Vince use to visit his mother weekly without fail at the home she still resides in.

"He visited my father’s death bed daily and brought us warm dishes in hospital which he home cooked each morning throughout the last weeks before my dad’s passing. He was a strong man who was not scared to show his fragility and his emotions.”

Elaine Micallef on her uncle.

Vincent Formosa worked at the Office of the President.

“Our beloved dad (Joseph Bray), you were so vigilant from the first rumours of the virus, especially when it was slowly reaching our island, and ended up secluding yourself at home to avoid getting infected.

Joseph Bray

"Unfortunately, a fall at home meant you had to be admitted to hospital from where you contracted the virus after a fortnight. To our big loss, no matter how much you fought till the end, it won you over, leaving you the 44th Maltese victim of COVID-19.

“We will always treasure your passion for art, photography, crib making and travelling. Yet, your love for your family and friends, and your infectious smile will always prevail. Dad, we miss you like no words could ever explain, and wish we can hug you and speak to you for the very last time.”

Your son Kenneth and daughter Ingrid.

Danielle Diacono

“Danielle Diacono was a caring, kind and thoughtful person and always ready and willing to offer and help others. She was very sociable and loved bringing people together. She was like a sister to me and her absence is sorely missed.”

Nella Meadows on her friend.

“Loving, gentle nature and kind-hearted, Danielle was warm and affectionate with everyone she met. She touched the lives of many people with her beautiful soul and these precious memories will never fade.” Amber, Alana and Scarlett.

“My father George Agius Pascalidis was a true gentleman, full of life, loving, caring, and with a good sense of humour. COVID-19 snatched him away from us and we could not be next to him while taking his last breath. It is so painful for us as you never get to see him not even before he was buried.”

Veronica Bonello

George Agius Pascalidis George Agius Pascalidis

Le, ma kontx waħdek f'dak il-lejl tat-tluq;

Tissielet bl-aħħar nifs jinxef fuq fommok.

Le, ma kontx minsi f'dak id-dlam mitluq

Bla ebda wens ħanin ta' min iħobbok.

Int ma stajtx tisma', Harry, bħal tqanqil

Ta' ġwienaħ qed jifirxu salm u talb.

Int ma stajtx tifhem, għax il-waqt kien tqil,

Li dak kien mewġ ta' mħabba ġej mill-qalb.

Harry Peresso



Martek, uliedek, qraba li jgħożżuk,

Hemm kienu miegħek, petali ta' fjura,

Miġbura, id-dmugħ moħbi, iwensuk,

X'ħin l-aħħar nifs inin lejn it-triq żgura.

U jibqa talbna bħal inċens ifuħ,

Jitgħannaq b'ħajr ma' ħajtek u t-tifkira,

Ma' kelmtek u tbisimtek jagħtu r-ruħ

Lil dak li kont u tibqa' b'għożża kbira.

Gorg Peresso’s elegy for his cousin Harry Peresso.

Never forgotten by Josephine, Andrea and his wife Antonella, nephew and niece, Elisa and Nathan, Roberta and Giorgio and his girlfriend Pauline.