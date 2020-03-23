No one was hurt when excavation equipment fell from a crane at a building site in Sliema on Monday.

The police said that it appears that the equipment fell as it was being lifted by crane at a site in Tigne'.

The accident happened at about 3.15pm and neighbours initially feared that a building had collapsed when they heard the loud crashing sound.

The issue of construction site safety came to the fore again last month when a family home came crashing down into a neighbouring excavation site, claiming the life of a 54-year-old woman.