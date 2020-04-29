There are no plans to discount utilities for families, but such a measure was not being excluded either, according to the Energy Ministry.

A spokeswoman said the government had already introduced various measures, including financial, to assist families in this difficult time and had already pledged further help if necessary and according to the circumstances.

She was answering questions on whether the government was considering discounts on utility bills for families who were working from home and those who were spending more time at home due to the measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Nationalist Party and the Malta Employers’ Association were among those who floated the idea of discounts on utility bills.

Most states in the US have offered residents a 30 to 35% reduction in water and electricity bills since they were staying home for longer.

Asked about this, the spokeswoman said the government was continuously and closely monitoring the current situation and had already introduced a number of initiatives and schemes to help families and businesses who were facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On electricity tariffs, she said the government had already lowered them thanks to the strategy to improve the energy mix by the introduction of gas-fired power generation plants.

“The careful balance between the use of the interconnector and these plants ensures the local market benefits from optimal prices,” she said.

“Despite a smearing campaign depicting this as being impossible, this project meant cleaner air and also cheaper utility prices,” she added, referring to a 2013 general election pledge to lower water and electricity rates.

In Australia, most energy and internet service providers introduced some kind of financial hardship programme and France suspended bills for rents, gas, water and electricity. Cyprus introduced a 10 per cent discount on utility bills.

Italy also introduced discounts on utility bills.