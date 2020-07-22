Claims by Opposition MP Toni Bezzina and the Malta Association of Professional Engineers that the government wants to remove the engineers’ warrant are “absurd and unfounded”, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament during adjournment, Borg referred to a speech made last month by the Opposition MP which he said was riddled with incorrect statements.

The Minister said amendments to the law were required in order to bring Maltese legislation in line with an EU directive.

He noted that failure to enact these changes would result in infringement proceedings against Malta. Borg said that this exercise was being carried out for all professions, including architects.

The Minister said that contrary to Bezzina’s claims, the legal definition of an engineer was being retained in the law and updated to cover a wider range of services. Moreover, practicing engineers will be bound to have an insurance policy.

Borg said that talks were being held to revise and improve the criteria through which the engineering profession board awards the warrant.

Moreover, the government was also looking into the case of MCAST students who were promised to get an engineering degree even though there was no set up in place to ensure a tertiary level degree.