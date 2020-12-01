Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has denied that a prisoner was tied naked to a chair as a punishment in prison.

The claim was made in the Illum newspaper on Sunday and the issue was raised in Parliament on Tuesday by shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami. He observed that the ministry had not denied the claim, 48 hours on. He therefore asked what the situation was.

Camilleri said there was no punishment chair at the prisons.

The only time a prisoner was tied to a chair happened before his time as minister, on the recommendation of a doctor after a prisoner was judged as being a danger to himself, the staff and other prisoners.