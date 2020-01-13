A massive agritourism project proposed for development in Fomm ir-Riħ does not include an operational farm, even though this is a requirement according to ODZ policy guidelines.

The plans submitted to the Planning Authority (PA) do not include any mention of farms and feature only 16 suites, a reception and luggage area, a dining and breakfast area, a kitchen as well as a gallery space. The agritourism facility would also have a 50-square-metre pool if approved as proposed.

The extensive agritourism accommodation facility would be developed instead of the rural Tal-Abatija hamlet in Fomm ir-Riħ. The area is located within an outside development zone.

According to the Rural Policy and Design Guidance, agritourism accommodation refers to “farm-based accommodation, where the visitor stays overnight in a rural building within the boundaries of an operational farm”.

The main activities of the visitor may involve some hands-on experience in the basic day-to-day operation of the farm, the policy states.

The plans for the agritourism project.

Questions to architect Ray Demicoli, who submitted the plans on behalf of Ballut Blocks’ Paul Vella, on whether the complex would include a farm as per the policy requirements, remained unanswered despite reminders.

Meanwhile, the application has amassed well over 150 objections, with many of those objecting saying Fomm ir-Riħ as it is today would be ruined forever if the project is approved.

Objectors are also arguing that the project involved the take-up of fresh land.

At present, the existing buildings are either not in use and in a dilapidated state or serve as agricultural stores.

After reviewing the correspondence and plans submitted, the Malta Tourism Authority said that the applicant had not submitted any application to it relating to the new proposals. As a result, the MTA said it could not carry out an assessment of the proposals.

“Please ask the applicant/architect to submit a formal application at the Malta Tourism Authority. According to the current Tourism Act a development permit should not be approved unless the proposals is awarded a Tourism Compliance Certificate,” the MTA told the PA.

Meanwhile, the Environment Ministry said that as part of the established development planning process, the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) has been consulted by the PA, a spokesman said.

“The ERA is currently in the process of assessing the application in order to determine and evaluate all relevant environmental considerations particularly as the site proposed is outside the development zone and sensitive from an environmental and natural context.

“The outcome of such evaluation by ERA will be submitted to the Planning Authority in due course,” he said.

On his part, Environment Minister José Herrera said in reaction that the development “reaffirms the need for the Rural Policy and Design Guidelines to be reviewed”.