The government has yet to publish the results of a trial event held last month to test the impact of large-scale gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 300 people attended a comedy show at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta on October 8. Ticketholders had to be fully vaccinated but did not need to socially distance or wear face coverings.

They were asked to undergo a PCR test and to submit its results within seven days.

But the health ministry has still not revealed whether anyone tested positive or if they believe the event had any impact on the spread of the virus.

Sources in the industry told Times of Malta that the trial appeared to be a success, judged by the results of those who submitted the test.

But, as has happened in similar trials abroad, it is understood some attendees did not present their test results within the seven-day period.

It remains unclear what happened with the others and whether their results came in later.

Event organisers have told Times of Malta they are keen on learning the outcome of the pilot event, especially since Health Minister Chris Fearne had said pre-COVID social gatherings could be allowed for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We need to know what they plan on doing and why to start with preparations. Such events take time to plan and, so, the sooner we have the details in hand, the better,” a DJ and events organiser said.

The latest EU figures show Malta had a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent of all tests carried out in the week leading up to the event, falling slightly to 0.6 per cent two weeks later. Rules for events started to be eased earlier this year as part of efforts to move back towards pre-COVID standards.

From this week, restaurants and events have been allowed to return to ‘pre-COVID’ distances so long as they restrict entry to a maximum of 300 vaccinated people.

Mask-wearing remains mandatory unless the attendees are eating or drinking and those serving them or performing must also be fully vaccinated.