This year´s Ramla l-Ħamra turtle nest yielded no hatchlings because it was swamped by rough seas, the environment authority (ERA) said on Thursday.

It said that although the eggs were transferred to an incubator, veterinarians confirmed that the embryos had stopped developing when the strong waves submerged the nest, before they were transferred.

71 loggerhead turtles are known to have hatched from a nest found at Ramla l-Ħamra last year. Another 57 hatched in 2020 at the same bay.

ERA and Nature Trust said it was important that they were alerted as soon as possible about any turtle nesting.

ERA thanked volunteers who had tried to protect the nest (using sand bags), veterinarians and the NTM and ERA officials involved in monitoring the nest.

The nest protection was overcome by rough seas.