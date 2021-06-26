Conservation NGO Nature Trust has urged the authorities to patrol beaches at night for illegalities, as it expressed concern that no turtle nestings have been reported this year.

While other Mediterranean countries have seen several turtles nest this year – Sicily has reported 10 nesting sites – Malta has yet to report a single one this year.

Nature Trust fears that small groups of people “that tend to flood beaches with noise and light pollution and at times fireworks” are contributing to that state of affairs, by scaring away any marine turtles that are looking for a nesting site.

“Nature Malta is not against people enjoying themselves. In the past we have seen turtles coming up to nest on beaches where people were barbecuing in quiet and enjoying their time,” it said.

However, it noted that “irresponsible people” were spoiling things for others and making turtle nesting more difficult, with enforcement not up to scratch.

“Law enforcement is a chronic problem in our Islands and at times action is taken only after reports rather than as a prevention exercise,” they said.

Authorities could also contribute by making environmental volunteering attractive to tourists, it said, noting how countries such as Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey attracted tourists to work as volunteers at turtle nesting sites.

“Protecting the environment has economic value too,” the NGO said.

“Volunteers of Nature Trust have been working hard to give their share to help the local economy. All we ask is cooperation and support and goodwill.”

The lack of turtle nesting sites this year stands in stark contrast to the 2020 nesting season, which saw 320 turtles hatch across Malta and Gozo in what was the most successful turtle nesting season in recorded history.