This summer's last recorded turtle nest was dug up at Għadira Bay on Friday, following a successful incubation period.

This nest yielded a total of 71 hatchlings, the Environment and Resources Authority and Nature Trust Malta said in a statement.

This summer Malta and Gozo hosted seven nests, three of which went under everyone's radar up until the time of hatching.

In all, they yielded a total of 320 loggerhead turtle hatchlings - the most successful turtle nesting season in local recorded history.

Unfortunately, the incubation of eggs in a nest discovered at St Thomas Bay, Marsascala, and in another one at Għadira Bay was unsuccessful.

ERA thanked NTM, the Environment Ministry and all the volunteers who helped protect this turtle species and strengthen marine biodiversity in Malta.