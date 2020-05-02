Nobody rescued at sea should be returned to Libya due to the ongoing conflict there and other human rights concerns, the UN refugee agency UNHCR has said.

In a statement, assistant high commissioner for protection at UNHCR Gillian Triggs said that rescue at sea is an “obligation under international law” and that public health concerns surrounding it, while legitimate, “can be addressed through quarantine, health checks, and other measures”.

Malta and Italy have both closed their ports to asylum seekers, citing public health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, prime minister Robert Abela acknowledged that the government had commissioned a private fishing vessel to return a group of migrants adrift at sea to Libya, insisting this was “a rescue, not a pushback”.

The UNHCR said that EU Mediterranean states had a “major responsibility” for sea arrivals but also acknowledged that these countries had to be able to count on the “predictable solidarity of others” to relocate disembarked migrants.

Malta has repeatedly said that it has been let down by other EU member states. In a letter sent to the EU Commission on Friday, Malta noted that 129 pledges to relocate migrants remained unfulfilled.

“UNHCR is urging stronger intra-EU solidarity with the EU Mediterranean coastal States receiving refugees and migrants and calling for other Member States to show greater responsibility-sharing in the form of relocation support,” Triggs said.