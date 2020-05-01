All 56 migrants rescued out at sea earlier this week have been safely transferred to a Captain Morgan tourist boat, a government spokesperson has confirmed.

The migrants will be housed on the boat outside territorial waters amid demands from the government for more help from the EU.

Marine Traffic, a popular vessel tracking website, says the Europa II’s tracker is “out of range”.

A spokesperson for Alarm Phone, an NGO that tracks migrant crossings around the Mediterranean, said the Maltese authorities were refusing to share any information with it about the rescue.

No information has been forthcoming from the government about why the migrants are being kept outside of territorial waters, and whether this is meant as a temporary COVID-19 measure or if it will continue indefinitely until other EU countries offer to relocate them.

Prime Minister Robert Abela faced criticism in April over the decision to close Malta’s ports, with the Opposition insisting that vulnerable people like children and pregnant women should be rescued.

It has since been exposed how the government sanctioned an operation that saw private fishing vessels picking up migrants to ferry them back to Libya.

Former OPM official Neville Gafa' has claimed in court that he helped arrange the operation.

Abela has refuted accusations that the government pushed back the migrants, instead insisting it was a rescue mission.