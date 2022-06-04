Residents and tourists in Qawra are having to deal with incessant noise and plumes of dust from construction works on a major hotel and lido on the seaside town’s main road.

Times of Malta paid a visit to the AX Seashells Resort at Suncrest, where the hotel is being renovated, and spotted several trucks, cement mixers and other large machinery roaming the narrow streets in the area.

This, along with the works on the site itself, resulted in constant noise and vibrations, making it difficult for passers-by to even hold a normal conversation.

We understand that the works create a certain level of inconvenience and nuisance, some of which are difficult to avoid due to the nature of the works - AX Group spokesperson

The road, pavements and buildings are coated with a layer of construction dust.

A number of small hotels and several blocks of apartments, often rented out to tourists, overlook the massive construction site.

In fact, while walking around the area, Times of Malta spotted tourists struggling to walk past the site, especially those carrying large suitcases.

The Qawra seafront is not a peaceful place to be right now. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A resident who lives nearby said: “Everywhere is full of dust. After a night shift, I have to go to sleep in my garage because I can’t sleep with the noise of construction machines from 6am until late at night. We call the police many times but it’s for nothing.

“What can we do?”

No excavation during the summer, says company

When contacted, a spokesperson for AX Group said that the excavation works underway in the hotel’s main building would be completed by June 15.

By law, excavation and demolition works in tourist areas have to stop for the summer between June 15 and September 30.

RELATED STORIES Excavation, demolition works to stop for summer in tourist areas

Nightmare on Malta’s streets, with 121 road projects under way

“With regard to the lido works, increased resources on site have allowed works to advance substantially, with the majority of the bulk excavation already complete,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the project’s size, the company is committed to ensure that no excavation works will take place during the main summer months, the spokesperson said.

“We understand that the works create a certain level of inconvenience and nuisance, some of which are difficult to avoid due to the nature of the works,” she said.

“The company, however, remains receptive to complaints received and committed to dialogue whether with neighbours, tourists, authorities, the local council or other stakeholders.

“Voluntary measures taken to reduce inconvenience include the decision to commence excavation works at 8am instead of the legal entitlement of 7am and it is the company’s intention to maintain its commitment towards this measure for the benefit of the community,” she added.

According to the spokesperson, the company has also been making sure that there is regular sweeping and washing of “an extended stretch of Qawra Road and other roads in the vicinity”.