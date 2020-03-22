Malta registered 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday.

The country has now confirmed 90 cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

Fearne is updating the public on the COVID-19 situation in a live press conference.

He dismissed rumours, fuelled on social media, that any patient had died. One patient is in intensive care while a further 27 are hospitalised. The rest are recovering at home, he said.

Speaking after Fearne, Health Charmaine Gauci said 276 swabs were carried out on Saturday, with 17 resulting positive.

Ten of the 17 are related to incoming flights, which have now been stopped.