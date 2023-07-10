Eurobarometer findings that 87% of the Maltese believe corruption is part of the country's business culture are "shocking but not surprising" for the employers' association.

Last work, Europewide data showed that nearly nine out of every 10 people in Malta believe corruption is part of the business culture and 79% see bribery and abuse of power as being rampant

On Monday the Malta Employers Association said that over the past years, it has called for the separation of business from politics, warning that the situation was deteriorating. However, there was no willingness to tackle the issues concretely, it added.

"It does not take a Eurobarometer to conclude that many businesses believe they can only succeed if they have the right political connections, with a majority stating we have an issue with nepotism and patronage," the association said in a statement.

The findings of the Eurobarometer revealed there was no level playing field between businesses, something that was critical in ensuring a healthy competitive environment that generated investment and jobs, MEA added.

"Rather, we are sliding a dangerous path that leads to equating entrepreneurship with opportunism, and that the concept of business success is more dependent on political contacts than it is on creative vision and risk-taking.

"This does not bode well for both domestic and foreign direct investment, as more honest businesses will have to choose between either riding with the flow or seeking business opportunities elsewhere."

In its statement on Monday MEA reiterated its call for:

A leaner parliament with full-time, better-paid members

Political parties that are exclusively state-funded, making private donations and door-to-door collections illegal

Full disclosure of contracts, remuneration, and packages of persons of trust

Periodic independent audits of persons of trust to assess time spent, activities and results achieved

Capping the number of persons in positions of trust

All contracts signed by the government with third parties are made public within three months from the date of signing

No binding agreements with entities whose ultimate beneficiaries are unknown

Parameters for public procurement through direct orders respected and enforced

It said these proposals should appeal to anyone who believes that sustainable businesses and the well-being of society is dependent on a sound moral and ethical infrastructure to ensure that success and achievement are based on merit and hard work, rather than on political connections.