Notte Bianca and the summer carnival have both been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Festivals Malta announced on Monday.

The two events were scheduled to take place over the coming weeks.

Public health restrictions currently forbid any standing events, with strict rules also limiting the maximum number of people who can attend seated-only events.

A summer carnival float. Photo: Jason Borg

Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala said that they would be cancelling their Notte Bianca and summer carnival plans “as a precaution to not only safeguard the health of our staff, artists, carnival participants and technical crew but also that of our patrons.”

Stivala thanked everyone involved in the events and said that Festivals Malta was still working on various other projects.

These include Mużika Mużika Sajf and a new television programme Mużika Mużika il-Vjaġġ Ikompli.

For more information on the latest events organised by Festivals Malta, visit the website www.festivals.mt.