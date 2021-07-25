The number of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital treatment has shot up to 34 with one being in the intensive therapy unit, according to data given by the health authorities.

The number of people in hospital reported on Saturday was 19.

In their daily update on Facebook, the authorities said 127 new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight.

No new deaths were recorded.

A total of 109 patients recovered overnight, leaving 2,294 active virus cases.

Healthcare workers carried out 3,504 swab tests over the previous day.

The authorities said that from the 171 cases reported on Saturday, 115 were in the 10-39-years-old bracket. The average age of Saturday's cases was 31.

Vaccination

A total 369,441 people are now fully vaccinated, with a total of 743,712 doses having been given. 1,351 were given in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, a large crowd of protesters gathered in Valletta to protest against pandemic restrictions, COVID-19 vaccination and other public health measures currently in place.

Meanwhile, authorities are planning to ease self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated people who come into close contact with a positive virus case. The tentative plan is to allow such people out of self-isolation if they test negative after a five-day period.