The number of new COVID-19 cases crept up to 148 on Monday, the highest since 152 cases were detected on November 26.

The health ministry said 2915 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 111 patients had recovered, leaving 1,622 active cases.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Sunday's new cases, the ministry said 17 were linked to family members who also tested positive, four were contacts with work colleagues, two were direct contacts with other positive cases and five came from social gatherings.

The number of deaths is 222, with two deaths having been announced earlier on Monday.